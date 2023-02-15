Who's Playing

VCU @ Rhode Island

Current Records: VCU 18-7; Rhode Island 8-16

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Rhode Island Rams are heading back home. Rhode Island and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 75-67. Despite the loss, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Jalen Carey, who had 21 points along with eight boards. Carey had some trouble finding his footing against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Carey's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, VCU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 62-58 to the Dayton Flyers. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VCU; Baldwin Jr. finished with 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Rhode Island is now 8-16 while VCU sits at 18-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is 25th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Rhode Island, VCU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 13 games against VCU.