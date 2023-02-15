Who's Playing
VCU @ Rhode Island
Current Records: VCU 18-7; Rhode Island 8-16
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Rhode Island Rams are heading back home. Rhode Island and the VCU Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Rhode Island came up short against the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday, falling 75-67. Despite the loss, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Jalen Carey, who had 21 points along with eight boards. Carey had some trouble finding his footing against the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Carey's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, VCU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 62-58 to the Dayton Flyers. Guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for VCU; Baldwin Jr. finished with 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Rhode Island is now 8-16 while VCU sits at 18-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rhode Island is 25th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Rhode Island, VCU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 13 games against VCU.
- Feb 08, 2022 - VCU 73 vs. Rhode Island 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - VCU 63 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rhode Island 83 vs. VCU 68
- Jan 31, 2020 - Rhode Island 87 vs. VCU 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - Rhode Island 65 vs. VCU 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - Rhode Island 75 vs. VCU 70
- Feb 19, 2019 - VCU 76 vs. Rhode Island 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Rhode Island 71 vs. VCU 65
- Mar 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 76 vs. VCU 67
- Feb 02, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. VCU 68
- Mar 12, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. VCU 63
- Feb 25, 2017 - Rhode Island 69 vs. VCU 59
- Feb 16, 2016 - VCU 83 vs. Rhode Island 67