Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Rice Owls

Current Records: East Carolina 14-12, Rice 10-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rice is heading back home. They and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Rice has not done well against the Blazers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Everything went the Owls' way against the Blazers as the Owls made off with a 94-71 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-24.

Rice can attribute much of their success to Andrew Akuchie, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Mekhi Mason, who scored 19 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Mason didn't help Rice's cause all that much against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Keanu Dawes, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, East Carolina had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 81-67. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as East Carolina did.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played. Bobby Pettiford Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven assists.

The Owls' win bumped their record up to 10-16. As for the Pirates, their win bumped their record up to 14-12.

Rice beat the Pirates 77-69 in their previous meeting back in November of 2019. Will Rice repeat their success, or do the Pirates have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.