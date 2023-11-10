Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Harvard 1-0, Rice 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Rice Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Harvard gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They blew past the Beacons, posting a 78-50 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Harvard did.

Meanwhile, Rice was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Celts 101-57 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

The Crimson's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Owls, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Harvard is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Harvard considering the team was a sub-par 4-8 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 28 games they played last year would have netted $469.18. On the other hand, Rice will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-4 as such last season.

Odds

Rice is a big 7.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

