Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Memphis 16-4, Rice 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls are crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Tigers will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Memphis can't be too worried about heading out to take on Rice: they just beat Tulane at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Memphis came out on top against Tulane by a score of 68-56 on Thursday.

Dain Dainja was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rice couldn't handle South Florida on Tuesday and fell 69-64. The Owls were up 32-18 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Rice's loss came about despite a quality game from Denver Anglin, who had 17 points plus two steals.

Memphis has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for Rice, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Memphis just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Rice, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, Rice will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Memphis shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a big 10.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.