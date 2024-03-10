Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Rice after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against North Texas.

Rice came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Rice Owls

Current Records: North Texas 16-13, Rice 11-19

How To Watch

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Mean Green were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to the Owls. North Texas has struggled against FAU recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Jason Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 32 points. John Buggs III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. Rice found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 14 to 2 on offense.

Despite their defeat, Rice saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Travis Evee, who scored 20 points.

Rice struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Mean Green's defeat dropped their record down to 16-13. As for the Owls, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Looking forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

North Texas beat Rice 74-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rice turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Rice.