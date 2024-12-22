Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Prairie View 1-10, Rice 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rice Owls' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Prairie View Panthers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Prairie View is facing Rice at the wrong time: Rice suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Trailblazers. The Owls' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 111-75 bruising that UCLA dished out on Tuesday. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Prairie View's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jordan Tillmon, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points, and Nick Anderson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Rice's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-4. As for Prairie View, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-10.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Rice has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 27.7. Given Rice's sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Rice against Prairie View when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as the squad secured an 82-56 win. Does Rice have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Rice has won both of the games they've played against Prairie View in the last 2 years.