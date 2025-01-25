Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Tulane 10-9, Rice 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the Rice Owls are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Tulane is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since December 22, 2023 on Sunday. They fell just short of Temple by a score of 80-77.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rowan Brumbaugh, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven assists and five steals, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Brumbaugh also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Kam Williams, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points plus two steals and two blocks.

Even though they lost, Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Temple only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of FAU by a score of 75-73. The loss hurts even more since Rice was up 59-43 with 13:30 left in the second.

Rice's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jacob Dar, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds, and Aaron Powell, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points. Powell had some trouble finding his footing against Temple last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Tulane's defeat dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Rice, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Tulane took their victory against Rice in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 84-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.