Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Rice

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 26-3; Rice 17-12

What to Know

The Rice Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Florida Atlantic Owls and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 22 of 2018. Rice and Florida Atlantic will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Florida Atlantic should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Rice will be looking to regain their footing.

Rice received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 70-54 to the Charlotte 49ers. Guard Quincy Olivari wasn't much of a difference maker for Rice; Olivari finished with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic made easy work of the Texas-El Paso Miners on Saturday and carried off a 75-49 victory. Florida Atlantic got double-digit scores from four players: guard Alijah Martin (21), guard Johnell Davis (12), guard Brandon Weatherspoon (10), and guard Michael Forrest (10).

Rice is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Now might not be the best time to take Rice against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Rice is now 17-12 while Florida Atlantic sits at 26-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 32nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Florida Atlantic's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.80%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Owls are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won four out of their last seven games against Rice.