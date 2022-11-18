Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Rice

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-2; Rice 1-2

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Georgia Southern made easy work of the Trinity Baptist Eagles this past Saturday and carried off a 53-32 win.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 81-46, which was the final score in Rice's tilt against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders on Tuesday.

Georgia Southern's victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Owls' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia Southern has only been able to knock down 35.10% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rice has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.