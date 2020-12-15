The Rice Owls host the Houston Baptist Huskies for a 3 p.m. ET tip-off at Tudor Fieldhouse on Tuesday afternoon. It is the second time these teams have met in 2020 and Rice took the first matchup on the road 86-64 on Dec. 5. The Owls are 4-1 on the season, while Houston Baptist is 1-4 and winless against Division I competition.

Rice vs. Houston Baptist spread: Rice -14.5

Rice vs. Houston Baptist over-under: 157 points

Why Rice can cover

The Owls already took care of business against HBU once this season. They were favored by 10 points and rolled to an 86-64 win that covered with room to spare. The game was virtually over by the half as Rice built a 49-24 lead at the break and then cruised for the comfortable win.

Five players scored in double figures in that game and it was guard Quincy Olivari who led the way with 27 points off the bench. The sophomore from Atlanta has seen his role increase as he's scored at least 15 points in his last three outings. On the season he's averaging 15.6 points and is shooting 53.1 percent from 3-point range.

Why Houston Baptist can cover

The Huskies dropped their four opening games of the season but finally got in the win column last Friday when they stepped out of Division I play and beat Champion Christian College 93-60. Despite their overall slow start, the Huskies are 3-1 against the spread against Division I competition and tough matchups against Arizona State and TCU should help have them ready for this game.

Za-Ontay Boothman leads the team with 11.0 ppg, while guard Pedro Castro is averaging 10.4 ppg and leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 rpg.

