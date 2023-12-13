Teams coming off losses clash when the Incarnate Word Cardinals battle the Rice Owls in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. The Cardinals (3-6), who tied for eighth place in the Southland Conference with McNeese at 6-12 and were 12-19 overall in 2022-23, are coming off a 76-75 loss to Northern Arizona on Saturday. It was their fourth loss in a row since defeating Jacksonville State 67-66 on Nov. 22. The Owls (3-6), who are in their first year in the American Athletic Conference after finishing tied for sixth in Conference USA at 8-12 and were 19-16 overall a year ago, dropped a 75-39 decision at Houston on Dec. 6.

Tipoff from Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. Rice leads the all-time series 3-1, including an 85-55 win in the last meeting in 2021. The Owls are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Incarnate Word vs. Rice odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 157.5.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice spread: Rice -13.5

Incarnate Word vs. Rice over/under: 157.5 points

Incarnate Word vs. Rice money line: Incarnate Word +656, Rice -1032

IW: The Cardinals have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 15 away games (+10.80 units)

RICE: The Owls have hit the team total over in 20 of their last 33 games (+5.15 units)

Why Rice can cover

Senior guard Travis Evee, who is in his fourth year with the team after spending his freshman season at VMI, tops the Owls in scoring. In nine games, all starts, he is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.9 minutes of action. He has averaged at least 12 points per game all five years at the collegiate level, and has started 124 of 136 games, including 76 of 77 at Rice. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight of nine games this season, including a 29-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in a 98-78 win over UT-Martin on Nov. 30.

Sophomore guard Mekhi Mason has scored 10 or more points in six of nine games for Rice. He scored a season-high 20 points and dished out five assists in an 89-76 loss to Harvard on Nov. 10. Mason has reached 17 points in three other games, including in a 65-56 win over Houston Christian on Dec. 2. He has started all nine games and is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.1 minutes of action.

Why Incarnate Word can cover

Four Cardinals players are averaging double-digit scoring, led by junior guard Sky Wicks. In nine games, he is averaging 20 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal in 31.2 minutes of play. He is coming off a 28-point and five-rebound effort in the loss to Northern Arizona. He has recorded three double-doubles on the season, the last coming Nov. 25 in a 90-80 loss at Texas-San Antonio. In that game, Wicks scored 24 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and had four steals.

Junior guard Josiah Hammons is also off to a solid start to his season, reaching double-figure scoring in six of nine games. He scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 96-82 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 1. He scored a season-high 22 points, while grabbing five rebounds in an 85-71 loss at Tulsa on Nov. 11. For the year, he is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

