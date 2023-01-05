Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Rice

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-6; Rice 11-3

What to Know

The Rice Owls haven't won a contest against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Rice and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. Rice managed a 72-67 victory over Texas-El Paso. Rice got double-digit scores from five players: guard Mekhi Mason (19), forward Max Fiedler (14), guard Quincy Olivari (13), guard Travis Evee (11), and guard Cameron Sheffield (11).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 68-66 to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday. Guard Cobe Williams (21 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rice is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Rice's win lifted them to 11-3 while Louisiana Tech's loss dropped them down to 8-6. In their victory, Rice relied heavily on Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on 15 boards and 14 points. Louisiana Tech will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rice.