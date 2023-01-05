Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Rice

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-6; Rice 11-3

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bulldogs and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Louisiana Tech won both of their matches against the Owls last season (80-63 and 83-79) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-66 to the Charlotte 49ers. Guard Cobe Williams (21 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. Rice managed a 72-67 win over the Miners. Five players on the Owls scored in the double digits: guard Mekhi Mason (19), forward Max Fiedler (14), guard Quincy Olivari (13), guard Travis Evee (11), and guard Cameron Sheffield (11).

Rice's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Louisiana Tech's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. In their victory, Rice relied heavily on Max Fiedler, who posted a double-double on 15 boards and 14 points. the Bulldogs will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rice.