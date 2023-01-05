Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Rice
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-6; Rice 11-3
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bulldogs and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Louisiana Tech won both of their matches against the Owls last season (80-63 and 83-79) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 68-66 to the Charlotte 49ers. Guard Cobe Williams (21 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.
Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. Rice managed a 72-67 win over the Miners. Five players on the Owls scored in the double digits: guard Mekhi Mason (19), forward Max Fiedler (14), guard Quincy Olivari (13), guard Travis Evee (11), and guard Cameron Sheffield (11).
Rice's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Louisiana Tech's defeat dropped them down to 8-6. In their victory, Rice relied heavily on Max Fiedler, who posted a double-double on 15 boards and 14 points. the Bulldogs will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rice.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 83 vs. Rice 79
- Jan 27, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 80 vs. Rice 63
- Feb 27, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 79 vs. Rice 58
- Feb 26, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 101 vs. Rice 57
- Jan 16, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Rice 56
- Jan 05, 2019 - Rice 78 vs. Louisiana Tech 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 69 vs. Rice 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - Rice 88 vs. Louisiana Tech 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 74 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 88 vs. Rice 69
- Feb 04, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 90 vs. Rice 78