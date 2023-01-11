Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Rice

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 9-7; Rice 11-4

What to Know

The Rice Owls and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Owls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 88-82 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. That makes it the first time this season Rice has let down their home crowd. Rice's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Travis Evee, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points. Evee had some trouble finding his footing against the Texas-El Paso Miners last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Evee's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 56-51 to the North Texas Mean Green.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Rice is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Rice took a serious blow against Middle Tenn. in the teams' previous meeting last November, falling 81-46. Maybe the Owls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Owls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rice have won five out of their last nine games against Middle Tenn.