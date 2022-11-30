Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Rice

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-3; Rice 4-2

What to Know

The Rice Owls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice should still be feeling good after a win, while Prairie View A&M will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Owls have more to be thankful for after their game against the Houston Christian Huskies last week. Rice took their matchup against Houston Christian 76-67.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Prairie View A&M on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 78-53 walloping at the Oklahoma State Cowboys' hands. Guard Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. (16 points) was the top scorer for the Panthers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Owls are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Rice's victory brought them up to 4-2 while Prairie View A&M's defeat pulled them down to 4-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rice has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.50

Odds

The Owls are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.