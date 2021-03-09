The 2021 Conference USA Tournament tips off on Tuesday at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and the action will begin with the Rice Owls taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. Rice is the No. 6 seed in the West after going 13-12 overall and 6-10 during conference play, while Southern Miss is the No. 7 after going 8-16 overall and 4-13 in the league. The Owls have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups but Southern Miss has covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings.

Rice vs. Southern Miss spread: Rice -4

Rice vs. Southern Miss over-under: 142 points

Rice vs. Southern Miss money line: Rice -180, Southern Miss +155



What you need to know about Rice

The Owls ended a four-game losing streak with a tune-up win against Our Lady of the Lake on Friday. Quincy Olivari poured in 25 points to help Rice squeak by with an 80-77 win. Olivari has been the team's leading scorer this year after averaging 16.3 points per game during the regular season and the Owls will need another big night from the sophomore guard to start this postseason off right.

VMI transfer Travis Evee has ranked second on the team in scoring, as he averages 14.3 points per game. However, Evee has averaged just 9.8 points per game while shooting just 28.3 percent from the floor over his last four games and he'll need to find his rhythm again offensively for Rice to make a run in the 2021 C-USA Tournament.

What you need to know about Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles are coming off a nearly 10-day layoff and have already lost twice to Rice this season. However, the Owls did shoot the ball much better than expected (27 for 64 from the 3-point line) in those two victories while Southern Miss shot just 9-of-35 from beyond the arc.

Look for the Golden Eagles to extend their defense in an effort to run Rice off the 3-point line while working to get better looks for their top shooter like Tae Hardy and LaDavius Draine. Hardy is shooting 36.2 percent from deep this season while Draine is hitting 35.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

