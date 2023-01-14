Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Rice

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 9-7; Rice 11-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Texas-El Paso Miners and the Rice Owls will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Texas-El Paso will be strutting in after a victory while Rice will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Miners strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 69-57. Guard Tae Hardy (15 points) was the top scorer for Texas-El Paso.

Meanwhile, Rice was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-68 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Guard Mekhi Mason had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with.

Texas-El Paso is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Miners are now 9-7 while the Owls sit at 11-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas-El Paso enters the game with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Rice has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 32nd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.51

Odds

The Owls are a 4-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.