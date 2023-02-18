Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Rice
Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-12; Rice 16-10
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Rice Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
WKU lost a heartbreaker to the Charlotte 49ers when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Hilltoppers fell in a 68-64 heartbreaker. One thing holding WKU back was the mediocre play of forward Jairus Hamilton, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Rice was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 84-79 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Rice was far and away the favorite. Rice's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Mekhi Mason, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.
WKU was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 81-78 to the Owls. Can the Hilltoppers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last nine games against Rice.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Rice 81 vs. Western Kentucky 78
- Jan 13, 2022 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 13, 2021 - Western Kentucky 89 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Rice 61
- Feb 07, 2019 - Western Kentucky 92 vs. Rice 85
- Feb 17, 2018 - Western Kentucky 85 vs. Rice 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Western Kentucky 79 vs. Rice 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Rice 83 vs. Western Kentucky 73