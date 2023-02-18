Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Rice

Current Records: Western Kentucky 14-12; Rice 16-10

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Rice Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Tudor Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

WKU lost a heartbreaker to the Charlotte 49ers when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Hilltoppers fell in a 68-64 heartbreaker. One thing holding WKU back was the mediocre play of forward Jairus Hamilton, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Rice was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 84-79 to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Rice was far and away the favorite. Rice's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Mekhi Mason, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.

WKU was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 81-78 to the Owls. Can the Hilltoppers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Series History

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last nine games against Rice.