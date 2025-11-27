The Richmond Spiders meet the Furman Paladins in the semifinals of the Imagination Bracket at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day. The winner will play the winner between Charlotte and Illinois State for the championship. Richmond is coming off a 102-67 win over Gardner Webb on Saturday, while Furman defeated Queens University 90-79 on Sunday. The Spiders (5-0), who are off to their best start since 2019-20, have started 6-0 just four times in program history, the last coming in 1985-86 when they started 8-0. The Paladins (3-3), who finished fifth in the Southern Conference at 11-7 and were 25-10 overall in 2024-25, have lost two in a row.

Tip-off from State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla., is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Richmond is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Richmond vs. Furman odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Richmond vs. Furman picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Richmond vs. Furman 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Furman vs. Richmond:

Richmond vs. Furman spread: Richmond -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Richmond vs. Furman over/under: 147.5 points Richmond vs. Furman money line: Richmond -178, Furman +148 Richmond vs. Furman picks: See picks at SportsLine Richmond vs. Furman streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Richmond vs. Furman picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). Richmond has gone over in seven of its last nine games, while Furman has hit the Over in six of its past eight games. The Spiders are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games.

The model projects Richmond to have two players to have double-digit scoring, led by A.J. Lopez's projected 10.5 points. The Paladins, meanwhile, are projected to have two players scoring 11.5-plus points, led by Alex Wilkins with 12.5 points. The model projects a combined total of 149 points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Richmond vs. Furman, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Richmond vs. Furman spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.