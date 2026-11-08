Richmond forward Jack McCaffery, the son of Penn coach Fran McCaffery, will be on indefinite medical leave from the team after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, the school said in a statement on Sunday. McCaffery spent his freshman season at Butler and transferred to Richmond this past offseason.

"We are grateful to the Richmond coaching staff and medical team for their prompt response, and to Kevin Mahoney and the doctors and nurses here at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania," McCaffery said in a statement. "He is in great hands and our family feels blessed to be here, where Jack's care is directed by this world-class care team."

At Butler last season, McCaffery appeared in nine games and averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds before his season ended due to an illness and complications from having his wisdom teeth removed. McCaffery's older brother, Connor McCaffery, was an assistant coach on Butler's staff during his time with the team.

"From the moment Jack arrived at Richmond, he's been an important part of our program," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said in a statement. "He's a tremendous teammate who has earned the respect of everyone around him through his hard work, character and commitment to doing things the right way, both on the court and in the classroom. Our entire program will be there for him and his family every step of the way on his path to recovery."

McCaffery was a four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports and the No. 144 overall player in the class.