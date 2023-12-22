Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Richmond and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against Buffalo.

If Richmond keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 1-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Buffalo 1-9, Richmond 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Richmond. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Buffalo Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Spiders earned a 64-56 victory over the 49ers.

Richmond's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dji Bailey led the charge by scoring 12 points along with four steals. Neal Quinn was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their seventh straight loss. The game between the Bulls and the Hilltoppers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 82-65 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their loss, Buffalo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anquan Boldin Jr., who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Boldin Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Buffalo was Lloyd McVeigh's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Spiders now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bulls, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 7.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 17.5 turnovers per game. Given Richmond's sizeable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Richmond is a big 16-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

