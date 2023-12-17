Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Richmond looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Charlotte.

If Richmond keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Charlotte will have to make due with a 5-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Charlotte 5-4, Richmond 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Richmond has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Spiders came up short against the Gators and fell 87-76.

Despite their loss, Richmond saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Neal Quinn, who scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan King, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Charlotte faltered in their contest on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-56 punch to the gut against the Blue Devils. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Spiders have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the 49ers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Richmond is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Richmond

DeLonnie Hunt: out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Charlotte