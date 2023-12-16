Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Charlotte 5-4, Richmond 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Richmond is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Charlotte 49ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Spiders couldn't handle the Gators and fell 87-76.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Neal Quinn, who scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan King, who scored 14 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Charlotte faltered in their match on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 80-56 to the Blue Devils. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Spiders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the 49ers, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Charlotte struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Richmond is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

