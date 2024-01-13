Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: George Mason 13-3, Richmond 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Richmond and George Mason are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, Richmond's game was all tied up 23-23 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They skirted past the Ramblers 58-56. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Richmond has scored all year.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, George Mason's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 54-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for George Mason in their matchups with VCU: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, George Mason struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Spiders have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season. As for the Patriots, their defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3.

Richmond came up short against George Mason in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 62-57. Will Richmond have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Richmond and George Mason both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.