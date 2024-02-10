Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: La Salle 11-12, Richmond 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

La Salle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Coming off a loss in a game La Salle was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

La Salle pushed their score all the way to 84 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They lost to the Billikens at home by a decisive 102-84 margin. La Salle has not had much luck with the Billikens recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Khalil Brantley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Rokas Jocius was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 63-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Richmond has scored all season.

Like La Salle, Richmond lost despite seeing results from several players. Dji Bailey led the charge by scoring ten points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Explorers' defeat was their sixth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-12. As for the Spiders, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Richmond (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La Salle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spiders in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 68-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for La Salle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Richmond is a big 10-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spiders slightly, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.