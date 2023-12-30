Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Lafayette 1-11, Richmond 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Lafayette Leopards at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The timing is sure in Richmond's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Lafayette has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Spiders earned a 72-66 win over the Bulls.

Among those leading the charge was Neal Quinn, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Isaiah Bigelow was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Lafayette found out the hard way on Thursday. The game between the Leopards and the Bobcats wasn't a total blowout, but with the Leopards falling 78-60 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Lafayette in their matchups with Quinnipiac: they've now lost three in a row.

The Spiders' win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Leopards, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Richmond just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've only made 38.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Richmond's sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.