Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Maine 2-2, Richmond 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Richmond Spiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Robins Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Maine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 145.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of Quinnipiac by a score of 58-55 on Friday. The Black Bears haven't had much luck with the Bobcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Even though they lost, Maine smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Richmond fought the good fight in their overtime game against Bucknell on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bison 80-76. The Spiders were up 35-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, Richmond had strong showings from Jonathan Beagle, who went 6 for 8 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, and DeLonnie Hunt, who went 10 for 18 en route to 26 points. Hunt's performance made up for a slower matchup against Charlotte on Wednesday. Less helpful for Richmond was Apostolos Roumoglou's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Maine's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Richmond, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Maine has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Richmond struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.