Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Marist 0-1, Richmond 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will face off against the Marist Red Foxes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Spiders will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Foxes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Richmond is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They steamrolled past Mount Olive 101-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Spiders have posted since November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Marist had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell 79-66 to Harvard.