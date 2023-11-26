Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Richmond and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Queens 48-26.

If Richmond keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, Queens will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Queens 3-3, Richmond 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.99

What to Know

After three games on the road, Richmond is heading back home. They will take on the Queens Royals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Richmond proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 82-65 win over the Rebels.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Neal Quinn, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan King, who scored 21 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Royals beat the Knights 97-84 on Wednesday.

The Spiders now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Royals, the win also got them back to even at 3-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking Queens against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Richmond have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Richmond is a big 12-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Injury Report for Richmond

DeLonnie Hunt: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Queens