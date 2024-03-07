Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Richmond and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 36-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Richmond entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Saint Joseph's step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 18-11, Richmond 22-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Robins Center. Richmond will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

Even though Richmond has not done well against VCU recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Spiders had just enough and edged the Rams out 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Richmond has posted since January 16th.

Richmond got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jordan King out in front who scored 27 points. The team also got some help courtesy of DeLonnie Hunt, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Joseph's proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-69 victory over the Rams.

Saint Joseph's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kacper Klaczek, who scored 16 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Klaczek didn't help Saint Joseph's cause all that much against VCU last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Erik Reynolds II, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

The Spiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 17 of their last 19 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season. As for the Hawks, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-11.

Looking forward to Wednesday, Richmond is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Richmond ended up a good deal behind Saint Joseph's when the teams last played back in March of 2023, losing 83-67. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Reynolds II, who scored 33 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Now that Richmond knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Richmond is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Richmond.