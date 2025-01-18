Halftime Report

Saint Louis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against Richmond.

Saint Louis came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Saint Louis 10-7, Richmond 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Spiders have the home-court advantage, but the Billikens are expected to win by seven points.

Saint Louis is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering VCU just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. The contest between them and the Rams wasn't a total blowout, but with Saint Louis falling 78-62 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Billikens in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost six in a row.

Robbie Avila put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points in addition to eight rebounds and three steals.

Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as VCU pulled down 22.

Meanwhile, Richmond's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 63-49 to St. Bona.

Jason Roche put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 12 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Dusan Neskovic, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Saint Louis' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Richmond, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Saint Louis has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Saint Louis' sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Louis lost to Richmond on the road by a decisive 80-64 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Saint Louis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Louis is a solid 7-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Billikens, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.