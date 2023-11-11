Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Siena 1-0, Richmond 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Siena Saints will head out on the road to face off against the Richmond Spiders at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Siena took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Crusaders and snuck past 73-71.

Meanwhile, the Spiders strolled past the Keydets with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 93-75.

Jordan King was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 34 points. DeLonnie Hunt was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

The Saints' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Spiders, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Siena is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Siena was a solid 7-6 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $856.18. On the other hand, Richmond will play as the favorite, and the team was 10-11 as such last season.

Odds

Richmond is a big 12-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

