Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: VCU 19-9, Richmond 21-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VCU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, everything went the Rams' way against the Rams as the Rams made off with a 88-67 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-21.

VCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joe Bamisile, who scored 24 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Shulga, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond came tearing into Wednesday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Billikens with points to spare, taking the game 80-64. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% better than the opposition, as Richmond's was.

Richmond's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Neal Quinn, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Jordan King, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 4 assists. King didn't help Richmond's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Rams' victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-9. As for the Spiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-7 record this season.

VCU was able to grind out a solid win over the Spiders when the teams last played on February 3rd, winning 63-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.