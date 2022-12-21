Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Richmond

Current Records: Bucknell 7-4; Richmond 5-6

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bucknell Bison at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Robins Center. Bucknell will be strutting in after a victory while the Spiders will be stumbling in from a loss.

A win for Richmond just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 85-57 walloping at the Clemson Tigers' hands. The losing side was boosted by forward Tyler Burton, who had 21 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 61-55 victory.

The Spiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Richmond, who are 6-5 against the spread.

Richmond is now 5-6 while Bucknell sits at 7-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Richmond is stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 43rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 11-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bucknell have won two out of their last three games against Richmond.