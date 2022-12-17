Who's Playing

Clemson @ Richmond

Current Records: Clemson 8-3; Richmond 5-5

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Richmond should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Saturday, Clemson lost to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road by a decisive 76-58 margin. The top scorers for Clemson were guard Chase Hunter (13 points) and guard Brevin Galloway (12 points).

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Richmond was a heavy favorite Tuesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They blew past the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 77-48 on Tuesday. Forward Isaiah Bigelow (17 points) was the top scorer for Richmond.

Clemson's loss took them down to 8-3 while Richmond's win pulled them up to 5-5. In Richmond's win, Isaiah Bigelow had 17 points in addition to six boards and center Neal Quinn had nine points along with five rebounds and three blocks. We'll see if the Tigers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.