Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Richmond

Current Records: Coppin State 5-10; Richmond 6-6

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Coppin State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Robins Center. The Spiders should still be feeling good after a victory, while Coppin State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Richmond was able to grind out a solid win over the Bucknell Bison last Wednesday, winning 81-71. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton did his thing and shot 6-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was pulverized by the George Mason Patriots 91-53 this past Friday. Guard Nendah Tarke wasn't much of a difference maker for Coppin State; Tarke finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Coppin State's defeat took them down to 5-10 while Richmond's victory pulled them up to 6-6. Allowing an average of 87.20 points per game, the Eagles haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.