Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes and go on a tournament run clash when the 13th-seeded Richmond Spiders battle the 12th-seeded Davidson Wildcats in the first round of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday. Richmond is coming off a 64-60 loss to George Mason, while Davidson dropped a 64-61 decision to St. Bonaventure. The Spiders (10-21, 5-13 Atlantic 10), who have lost four in a row and six of eight, are 2-1 on neutral courts. The Wildcats (16-15, 6-12 Atlantic 10), who have lost four straight and six of seven, are 1-2 at neutral sites.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Davidson won both regular-season meetings this season, with the Wildcats earning a 71-60 win in their last matchup on Feb. 8. Davidson is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Richmond vs. Davidson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5.

Richmond vs. Davidson spread: Davidson -6.5



Richmond vs. Davidson over/under: 130.5 points

Richmond vs. Davidson money line: Davidson -275, Richmond +223

RICH: The Spiders have hit the game total under in 17 of their last 32 games (+0.55 units)

DAV: The Wildcats have hit the money line in 15 of their last 31 games (+4.45 units)

Why you should back Davidson

Junior forward Reed Bailey has had the hot hand for the Wildcats, scoring in double figures in 17 of the last 18 games. In two games against Richmond this season, he is averaging 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes. He is coming off a 15-point, eight-rebound and three-assist effort in the loss St. Bonaventure on Saturday. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Senior guard Connor Kochera is coming off a 25-point, two-rebound and two-assist performance in the loss to the Bonnies on Saturday. He has reached double-digit scoring in six straight games. Against Richmond during the regular season, he is averaging 10 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals in 36.5 minutes. He has started all 31 games he has played in and is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal in 32.6 minutes.

Why you should back Richmond

Senior forward Dusan Neskovic is the Spiders' main scoring threat. In 31 games, including 26 starts, he is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes. Neskovic has played well in two games against Davidson this season, averaging 14 points and six rebounds in 28.5 minutes. In a 74-64 double-overtime loss to Dayton on March 1, he poured in 17 points, while grabbing four rebounds.

Sophomore guard Mikkel Tyne has reached double-figure scoring in seven of the past eight games. He scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 70-66 win over Fordham on Feb. 15. He scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the double-overtime loss to Dayton on March 1. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes.

