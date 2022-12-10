Who's Playing

Drake @ Richmond

Current Records: Drake 8-1; Richmond 3-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Richmond Spiders are heading back home. They will take on the Drake Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Drake should still be riding high after a victory, while the Spiders will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored Richmond on Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 58-57 to the William & Mary Tribe. Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bulldogs and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Drake wrapped it up with a 78-65 win at home. Drake got double-digit scores from five players: forward Darnell Brodie (17), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard Tucker DeVries (13), guard D.J. Wilkins (11), and guard Roman Penn (11).

Richmond's defeat took them down to 3-5 while Drake's victory pulled them up to 8-1. Darnell Brodie will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Richmond's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.