Who's Playing
Drake @ Richmond
Current Records: Drake 8-1; Richmond 3-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Richmond Spiders are heading back home. They will take on the Drake Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Drake should still be riding high after a victory, while the Spiders will be looking to get back in the win column.
The point spread favored Richmond on Saturday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 58-57 to the William & Mary Tribe. Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Bulldogs and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Drake wrapped it up with a 78-65 win at home. Drake got double-digit scores from five players: forward Darnell Brodie (17), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard Tucker DeVries (13), guard D.J. Wilkins (11), and guard Roman Penn (11).
Richmond's defeat took them down to 3-5 while Drake's victory pulled them up to 8-1. Darnell Brodie will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Richmond's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Drake 73 vs. Richmond 70