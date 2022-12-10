Who's Playing

Drake @ Richmond

Current Records: Drake 8-1; Richmond 3-5

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Richmond Spiders at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Robins Center. Drake should still be feeling good after a victory, while Richmond will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home on Wednesday as they won 78-65. Five players on Drake scored in the double digits: forward Darnell Brodie (17), guard Garrett Sturtz (14), guard Tucker DeVries (13), guard D.J. Wilkins (11), and guard Roman Penn (11).

Meanwhile, Richmond was just a bucket short of a win on Saturday and fell 58-57 to the William & Mary Tribe. Richmond's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Drake is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Richmond's defeat took them down to 3-5 while Drake's victory pulled them up to 8-1. On Wednesday the Bulldogs relied heavily on Darnell Brodie, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards. It will be up to Richmond's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.