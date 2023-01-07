Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Richmond

Current Records: Duquesne 12-4; Richmond 8-7

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders are 7-2 against the Duquesne Dukes since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Richmond and Duquesne will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Robins Center. The Spiders are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. Richmond beat George Washington 73-63. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dukes bagged a 79-70 win over the VCU Rams on Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for Duquesne was guard Jimmy Clark III, who had 26 points along with six boards and five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Clark III has had at least three steals. Clark III's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped Richmond to 8-7 and Duquesne to 12-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Richmond and the Dukes clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Spiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Richmond have won seven out of their last nine games against Duquesne.