The ninth-seeded Duquesne Dukes will battle the eighth-seeded Richmond Spiders in the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday. The winner will take on top-seeded St. Bonaventure in Friday's quarterfinals. Duquesne (8-8), which finished 7-7 in conference play, defeated Rhode Island 86-75 on Saturday. Richmond (13-7), which was 6-5 in Atlantic 10 action, has lost two straight, including a 76-73 defeat to Saint Joseph's on Monday. The Spiders won the only meeting of the season between the schools, 79-72 on Feb. 20.

Tip-off from Stuart Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., is set for 11 a.m. ET. Richmond leads the all-time series 24-10. The Spiders are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Duquesne vs. Richmond odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142.

Duquesne vs. Richmond spread: Richmond -5.5

Duquesne vs. Richmond over-under: 142 points

DUQ: Played just 14 games due to two COVID-19 pauses

RICH: Is 7-3 in neutral games this year and 17-8 over the last two seasons

Why Richmond can cover



The Spiders have five players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard Blake Francis, who has reached double figures in 18 games this season. He is averaging 16.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Francis, however, hurt his back in Richmond's last game against Saint Joseph's. His status isn't completely clear entering Thursday, but if he can't go, look for forward Nathan Cayo (12.7 ppg) and guard Jacob Gilyard (11.6 ppg) to help pick up the scoring load.

Also powering Richmond is senior forward Grant Golden, who has reached double figures 14 times. Golden, who is playing through a finger injury, averages 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is connecting on 56.8 percent of his field goals, including 50 percent from 3-point range. He scored 10 points in the win over Duquesne and scored a season-high 22 points twice.

Why Duquesne can cover

The Dukes had nine games affected by the coronavirus pandemic which totaled over a month in quarantine. Despite that, Duquesne has three players averaging double figures and five scoring nine points or better. Senior forward Marcus Weathers leads the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.4. He is also averaging 1.6 assists and one steal. He scored 12 points in the first meeting with Richmond and is coming off a 28-point, 14-rebound performance against Rhode Island on Saturday. It was his fourth double-double of the season. He has scored 20 or more points four times.

Another force on both ends of the court is senior center Michael Hughes. He is averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Feb. 20 meeting with Richmond and racked up five double-doubles on the year. He scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island.

