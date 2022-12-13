Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Richmond

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 6-6; Richmond 4-5

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Robins Center. The Spiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory.

Richmond took their contest against the Drake Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 82-52 score. Richmond got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was center Neal Quinn out in front picking up 17 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders 73-71.

This next game looks promising for Richmond, who are favored by a full 16.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Richmond to 4-5 and the Knights to 6-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.