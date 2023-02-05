Who's Playing
Fordham @ Richmond
Current Records: Fordham 18-4; Richmond 11-12
What to Know
The Fordham Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET Sunday at Robins Center. Fordham has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Fordham was able to grind out a solid victory over the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, winning 75-65. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 66-62 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Wednesday. Forward Tyler Burton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with nine boards.
Fordham is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Fordham's win lifted them to 18-4 while Richmond's loss dropped them down to 11-12. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Spiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Spiders are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Richmond have won nine out of their last ten games against Fordham.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Richmond 83 vs. Fordham 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Richmond 59 vs. Fordham 53
- Mar 13, 2019 - Richmond 52 vs. Fordham 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Richmond 72 vs. Fordham 69
- Jan 03, 2018 - Fordham 69 vs. Richmond 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Richmond 70 vs. Fordham 48
- Jan 04, 2017 - Richmond 80 vs. Fordham 72
- Mar 10, 2016 - Richmond 70 vs. Fordham 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Richmond 71 vs. Fordham 67
- Jan 10, 2016 - Richmond 93 vs. Fordham 82