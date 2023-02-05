Who's Playing

Fordham @ Richmond

Current Records: Fordham 18-4; Richmond 11-12

What to Know

The Fordham Rams have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rams and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET Sunday at Robins Center. Fordham has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Fordham was able to grind out a solid victory over the Saint Louis Billikens last Tuesday, winning 75-65. Fordham's guard Darius Quisenberry did his thing and had 27 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Richmond as they fell 66-62 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Wednesday. Forward Tyler Burton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with nine boards.

Fordham is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Fordham's win lifted them to 18-4 while Richmond's loss dropped them down to 11-12. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Spiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Spiders are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Richmond have won nine out of their last ten games against Fordham.