Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Richmond

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 8-15; Richmond 12-13

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Loyola Chicago and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Robins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Ramblers received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-71 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. A silver lining for Loyola Chicago was the play of guard Braden Norris, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Richmond was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-105 to the George Washington Colonials. Despite the loss, Richmond had strong showings from forward Matt Grace, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 28 points and five rebounds, and forward Isaiah Bigelow, who had 18 points along with nine boards.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

The Ramblers are now 8-15 while the Spiders sit at 12-13. Loyola Chicago is 4-10 after losses this season, Richmond 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Spiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Richmond and Loyola Chicago both have one win in their last two games.