Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Richmond

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 8-15; Richmond 12-13

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Ramblers and the Richmond Spiders will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between Loyola Chicago and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Loyola Chicago falling 83-71 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by guard Braden Norris, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Richmond was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-105 to the George Washington Colonials. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Richmond had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from forward Matt Grace, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and five boards, and forward Isaiah Bigelow, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Loyola Chicago is now 8-15 while the Spiders sit at 12-13. The Ramblers are 4-10 after losses this season, Richmond 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond and Loyola Chicago both have one win in their last two games.