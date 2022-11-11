Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Richmond

Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-0; Richmond 1-0

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will take on the Richmond Spiders at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Robins Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Northern Iowa was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Wartburg Knights 105-49 at home.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Richmond was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their game against the VMI Keydets on Monday by a conclusive 69-48 score.

The wins brought the Panthers up to 1-0 and the Spiders to 1-0. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Iowa enters the matchup with a 45.90% field goal percentage, good for 16th best in college basketball. But Richmond have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 25%, which places them ninth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won all of the games they've played against Northern Iowa in the last eight years.