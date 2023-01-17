Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Richmond

Current Records: Rhode Island 6-11; Richmond 10-8

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a matchup against the Richmond Spiders since Jan. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Rams will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Robins Center at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Rhode Island came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, falling 75-65. One thing holding Rhode Island back was the mediocre play of guard Brayon Freeman, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 71-63. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Grace, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

The losses put Rhode Island at 6-11 and Richmond at 10-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams are 37th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.6 on average. The Spiders have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Series History

Richmond have won five out of their last eight games against Rhode Island.