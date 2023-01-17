Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Richmond
Current Records: Rhode Island 6-11; Richmond 10-8
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a matchup against the Richmond Spiders since Jan. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Rams will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Robins Center at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Rhode Island came up short against the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Saturday, falling 75-65. One thing holding Rhode Island back was the mediocre play of guard Brayon Freeman, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies this past Saturday, falling 71-63. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Grace, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds.
The losses put Rhode Island at 6-11 and Richmond at 10-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams are 37th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.6 on average. The Spiders have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Richmond have won five out of their last eight games against Rhode Island.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Richmond 64 vs. Rhode Island 59
- Jan 25, 2022 - Richmond 70 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Richmond 80 vs. Rhode Island 73
- Jan 05, 2020 - Richmond 69 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. Richmond 67
- Feb 13, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Richmond 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - Richmond 73 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Jan 05, 2016 - Rhode Island 77 vs. Richmond 65