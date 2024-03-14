The top-seeded Richmond Spiders battle the ninth-seeded Saint Joseph's Hawks in an Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday. The Hawks (20-12, 9-9 Atlantic 10), who have won two in a row, advanced on Wednesday with a 64-57 win over George Mason. The Spiders (23-8, 15-3 Atlantic 10), who have won six of seven, are looking to advance to the conference semifinals for the seventh time and first since winning the tournament championship in 2022. Richmond defeated Saint Joseph's 77-63 on March 6 in the only regular-season meeting this season.

Saint Joseph's vs. Richmond spread: Richmond -3

Saint Joseph's vs. Richmond over/under: 141.5 points

Saint Joseph's vs. Richmond money line: Saint Joseph's +134, Richmond -158

STJ: The Hawks are 17-15 against the spread this season

RICH: The Spiders are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Why Richmond can cover

The Spiders have four players averaging 10 or more points, led by senior guard Jordan King. He has reached double-digit scoring in 28 games, including 14 with 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 34 points in a 93-75 season-opening win over VMI on Nov. 6. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.1 minutes.

Senior center Neal Quinn has reached double-figure scoring in five consecutive games, including a 21-point performance in the win over Saint Joseph's on March 6. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in a 72-66 win over Buffalo on Dec. 21. Quinn is in his second season with the Spiders after playing his first three years at Lafayette. In 31 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 27.5 minutes of action. See which team to pick here.

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Erik Reynolds II continues to power the Hawks. In Wednesday's win over George Mason, he scored nine points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. He had reached double-digit scoring in each of his previous five games, including two 21-point efforts. The last came in the loss at Richmond, when he added four rebounds. In 31 games, all starts, Reynolds is averaging 16.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.2 minutes.

Freshman guard Xzayvier Brown has made an immediate impact at Saint Joseph's. He is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 31 games, including nine starts. He is also connecting on 47.7% of his field goals, including an impressive 43.2% from 3-point range and 80.2% at the free-throw line. Brown scored 10 points, while adding five rebounds against George Mason on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

