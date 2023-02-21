Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ Richmond
Current Records: Saint Louis 18-9; Richmond 13-14
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Saint Louis winning the first 76-69 at home and the Spiders taking the second 68-66.
Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 68-62 to the La Salle Explorers. The losing side was boosted by center Neal Quinn, who had 16 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Billikens beat the Duquesne Dukes 90-85 this past Saturday. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Saint Louis, picking up 28 points in addition to five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Richmond is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.
Richmond is now 13-14 while Saint Louis sits at 18-9. The Billikens are 10-7 after wins this year, and the Spiders are 7-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Spiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Saint Louis have won six out of their last ten games against Richmond.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Richmond 68 vs. Saint Louis 66
- Jan 02, 2022 - Saint Louis 76 vs. Richmond 69
- Feb 26, 2021 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Richmond 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Saint Louis 74 vs. Richmond 58
- Mar 14, 2019 - Saint Louis 71 vs. Richmond 68
- Jan 30, 2019 - Richmond 84 vs. Saint Louis 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Richmond 66
- Jan 06, 2018 - Saint Louis 69 vs. Richmond 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Richmond 72 vs. Saint Louis 62
- Feb 10, 2016 - Richmond 67 vs. Saint Louis 53