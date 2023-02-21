Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Richmond

Current Records: Saint Louis 18-9; Richmond 13-14

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the Saint Louis Billikens are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Robins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Saint Louis winning the first 76-69 at home and the Spiders taking the second 68-66.

Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 68-62 to the La Salle Explorers. The losing side was boosted by center Neal Quinn, who had 16 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Billikens beat the Duquesne Dukes 90-85 this past Saturday. Guard Gibson Jimerson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Saint Louis, picking up 28 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Richmond is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

Richmond is now 13-14 while Saint Louis sits at 18-9. The Billikens are 10-7 after wins this year, and the Spiders are 7-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Spiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Billikens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last ten games against Richmond.