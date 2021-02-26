A pair of teams picked to finish at the top of the Atlantic 10 Conference collide when the Saint Louis Billikens host the Richmond Spiders on Friday. The Spiders, the preseason choice to win the league title, have won two games in a row but are looking up at co-leaders St. Bonaventure and VCU. The Billikens stumbled after a four-game winning streak and are now trying to avoid a season-worst third consecutive defeat.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena in Saint Louis. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Billikens as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 144 in the latest Richmond vs. Saint Louis odds.

Richmond vs. Saint Louis spread: Saint Louis -4.5

Richmond vs. Saint Louis over-under: 144 points

Richmond vs. Saint Louis money line: Saint Louis -200, Richmond +170

RICH: The Spiders are 14-5 on the road over the past two seasons

STL: The Billikens lead the A-10 in scoring margin (+11.6)

Why Richmond can cover



Senior guard Jacob Gilyard is among five players averaging in double figures at 11.4 points per game, but he is getting it done at both ends of the court. On Thursday, Gilyard was among 10 finalists named for the 2021 Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the nation in both total steals (64) and steals per game (3.56) and has registered at least four thefts in 10 of the team's 18 games.

Senior guard Blake Francis, averaging a team-best 16.6 points, knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers en route to reaching 20 points for the fifth time in Tuesday's rout of Massachusetts. Forward Nathan Cayo, fourth on the team at 12.2 points per game, needs 14 points to join teammates Francis, Grant Golden and Gilyard with 1,000 for his career. He is averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past four games.

Why Saint Louis can cover

While senior guards Javonte Perkins and Jordan Goodwin are 1-2 on the team in scoring, classmate Hasahn French did much of the heavy lifting in Tuesday's two-point loss at VCU. The burly forward failed to reach double digits for six straight games before scoring a season-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. He hit 9-of-15 shots and combined with Goodwin and Perkins for 53 points and seven boards.

The Billikens have played the second-fewest conference games due to a COVID-19 pause that forced the team to go 33 days between games after a 7-1 start to the season. Still, they are 10-1 on their home court, with the only loss coming to Dayton in their first game after the lengthy layoff. With the A-10 moving the conference tournament up a week, the final two regular-season games are being viewed as must-wins.

